Leeward Community College clinic to offer coronavirus vaccines to essential business workers

City officials announced today that appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations will now be available to essential business workers at the Leeward Community College clinic.

Among the essential business groups that are eligible for the vaccines at the clinic are: employees from hotels, restaurants, bars, critical infrastructure, harbor and transportation services, grocery stores, and other employment categories identified by the state Health Department.

The LCC vaccination clinic — conducted under a partnership between the City and County of Honolulu and the state Health Department — is currently open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

An online appointment must be made in advance, with slots becoming available as vaccinations are secured. Walk-ins are not allowed.

Currently, the LCC clinic will only administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The Hawaii Department of Health, meanwhile, says more than 81,000 vaccine doses are coming to Hawaii this week – more than any previous week — and that it will expand eligibility criteria on Oahu, starting April 5 to include include essential workers in construction, banking and finance, communications, media, retail, information technology, clergy, and transportation and logistics.

To sign up and find more information about the LCC clinic, visit oneoahu.org/lcc-vaccine.