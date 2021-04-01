Kauai police looking for wanted fugitive from Wailua

The Kauai Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Ezekiel Bagano, 23, of Wailua.

Bagano is wanted on seven criminal warrants, totaling $161,500, for failing to appear in court multiple times for charges associated with criminal property damage.

Bagano is described by KPD as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and about 136 pounds. He has green eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Bagano’s whereabouts can call KPD’s dispatch at 241-1711. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers Kauai at 246-8300 or visiting www.crimestopperskauai.org.