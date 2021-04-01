New electronic HOLO card to replace paper passes for TheBus rider in July

The city Department of Transportation Services is urging TheBus riders to begin the transition from paper passes to electronic HOLO cards today, before the change becomes final in July.

Starting today, only a limited supply of paper passes will be available at retailers and on board buses.

Starting July 1, the paper 1-day and monthly passes will no longer be available for purchase, and TheBus riders will need to use a loaded HOLO electronic fare card. Passengers may still, however, pay with cash.

“This is a positive example of the City working to modernize its services and payment processes for the benefit of the community,” said DTS Director Roger Morton in a news release. “The pandemic has taught us all that we are capable of adapting to change when necessary and we want riders to use the HOLO card the next few months to familiarize themselves with the card features.”

The card can be registered under the owner’s name, and loaded online or at select retailers to pay for TheBus rides. Then a simple “tap” with the card on the card reader (near TheBus drivers and fare box) lets the driver and rider know that they have paid, allowing them to board TheBus.

Down the line, the HOLO card will also be the primary payment method for rail, officials said.

Officials say the HOLO card offers convenience, including balance protection against lost or stolen cards, and automatic reload. Payments with a HOLO card will also be capped after two rides ($5.50), with any subsequent rides free for the rest of the day.

Riders are encouraged to get a HOLO card prior to the July 1 transition to familiarize themselves with the process.

Adult HOLO cards can be purchased at local retailers or TheBus Pass Office, while Senior, Disability, and Youth riders can apply for a reduced fare HOLO card at TheBus Pass Office at the Kalihi Transit Center (visit thebus.org for application requirements).

For more information about the HOLO card, visit holocard.net or call 768-4656.