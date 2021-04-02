Hawaii sees 136 new coronavirus cases as the statewide tally rises to 29,927

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 136 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 29,927 cases.

State health officials reported no new coronavirus-related deaths as the statewide death toll remains at 463.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 366 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 40 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 553,000 and the nationwide infection tally is over 30.5 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 82 on Oahu, 32 on Maui, and 13 on Hawaii island, five on Kauai and four Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

As a result of updated information, one case on Oahu was re-categorized to Hawaii island, and two Oahu and one Kauai cases were removed from the counts.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Wednesday.

>> RELATED: Bill to disclose COVID-19 cases by school makes headway at Hawaii Legislature

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 23,213 on Oahu, 2,918 on Maui, 2,501 in Hawaii County, 195 on Kauai, 111 on Lanai and 34 on Molokai. There are also 955 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,261 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by 38 today.

By island, Oahu has 751 active cases, Maui has 355, the Big Island has 140, Kauai has nine, Molokai has four, and Lanai has two.

Health officials counted 7,117 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.91% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.9%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,009 have required hospitalizations, with 12 new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

Eight hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,001 hospitalizations within the state, 1,699 have been on Oahu, 180 on Maui, 108 on the Big Island, eight on Kauai, five on Lanai, and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 42 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Thursday morning, with nine in intensive care units and five on ventilators.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table, up from five now. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 59 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.0%, according to the mayor.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.