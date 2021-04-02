Hawaii state auditor Les Kondo criticized in 79-page report that calls workplace dysfunctional
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:35 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2015
“It sure seems like a it’s a very personal vendetta. I’m not surprised at the report.”
Les Kondo
State auditor, on a report criticizing his office
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree