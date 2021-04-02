comscore Hawaii state auditor Les Kondo criticized in 79-page report that calls workplace dysfunctional | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii state auditor Les Kondo criticized in 79-page report that calls workplace dysfunctional

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2015 <strong>“It sure seems like a it’s a very personal vendetta. I’m not surprised at the report.”</strong> <strong>Les Kondo</strong> <em>State auditor, on a report criticizing his office</em>

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2015

    “It sure seems like a it’s a very personal vendetta. I’m not surprised at the report.”

    Les Kondo

    State auditor, on a report criticizing his office

A Hawaii government office that conducts performance reviews of state agencies has itself gotten a bad performance review. Read more

Previous Story
Mokulele Airlines pilots Capt. Justin Constantino and First Officer Jeremy Delia honored for ocean rescue near Lanai

Scroll Up