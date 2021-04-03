Boy, 10, falls 50 feet backwards while hiking Koko Head Trail

A 10-year-old boy, who was hiking the Koko Head Trail with his mother, fell 50 feet backwards.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the 2:19 p.m. 911 call with five units and 16 personnel.

The first firefighters hiked three-quarters of the way up the trail and found the patient at 2:39 p.m.

The boy apparently missed a step while hiking and fell backwards until another hiker stopped his fall after falling 50 feet, HFD said.

He received abrasions to his right knee and left elbow, but remained conscious at all times.

The boy and his mother were airlifted to a nearby landing zone at the Koko Head District Park. HFD transferred care to awaiting Emergency Medical Services personnel.