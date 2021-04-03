Hawaii sees 4 new coronavirus-related deaths and 112 new infections as the statewide tally tops 30K

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported four new coronavirus-related deaths and 112 infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 467 fatalities and 30,039 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths — three on Oahu and one on Maui.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 369 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 41 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 553,000 and the nationwide infection tally is over 30.5 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 72 on Oahu, 24 on Maui, and nine on Hawaii island, one on Kauai, and six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Thursday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 23,285 on Oahu, 2,942 on Maui, 2,510 in Hawaii County, 196 on Kauai, 111 on Lanai and 34 on Molokai. There are also 961 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,282 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by 21 today.

By island, Oahu has 768 active cases, Maui has 357, the Big Island has 140, Molokai has four, Kauai has 10 and Lanai has two.

Health officials counted 5,593 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 2% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.8%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,009 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

Eight hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,001 hospitalizations within the state, 1,698 have been on Oahu, 181 on Maui, 108 on the Big Island, eight on Kauai, five on Lanai, and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 42 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday morning, with nine in intensive care units and five on ventilators.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table, up from five now. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 61 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.1%, according to the mayor.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.