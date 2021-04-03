Hikers find male body in Manoa stream

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified the male body found Thursday in a Manoa stream.
Hikers stumbled across the lifeless body lying in a stream bed at about 5 p.m. Thursday, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said there were no signs of suspicious circumstances or foul play.
