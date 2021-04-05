Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is ‘dead set against’ city going back to Tier 2 despite rise in cases

Mayor Rick Blangiardi is “dead set against” rolling the city’s reopening plan back to Tier 2 as the number of new cases in Honolulu continues to exceed the level needed to remain in the less-restrictive Tier 3.

The city’s seven-day average count of daily new cases was 59 today. According to the tier system, if the weekly average of daily new cases exceeds 50 for more than two weeks, Honolulu should slide back to Tier 2, which allows gatherings of up to five people as opposed to 10, and limits gyms to 25% capacity down from 50% permitted in Tier 3.

According to the numbers, Honolulu is expected to hit that threshold that would move it back to Tier 2 on Wednesday.

However, Blangiardi explained that when the tier system was created under then-Mayor Kirk Caldwell, it was designed with the thought that vaccines would not be available until summer or fall 2021. Instead, the state has administered about 675,000 doses of vaccine.

“I think that our case counts when they were set, was in a very different set of determinations when they constructed the tiers,” he said.

“The tier numbers, when they were constructed before could have been too low. I’ve asked for modifications to Tier 3, to have it be 50 to 100 cases; I think we could stay in that range of positivity rate around (2.5%).”

Blangiardi has been talking to Gov. David Ige about staying in Tier 3.

Ige said on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii that it would be largely left up to Blangiardi to decide whether Honolulu will go back to Tier 2.

However, he was concerned that the increase in cases could mean that more contagious variants of COVID-19 were being spread.

“What oftentimes gets missed is that with these increasing case counts, it does provide more opportunities for variants,” Ige said.

Blangiardi agreed that he could not argue against the risk of variants, but said that it was still “speculative,” and reminded people that he is not an epidemiologist.

He encouraged people to continue to adhere to the Tier 3 rules, wear masks and socially distance.