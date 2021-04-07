Boy, 16, fatally shot by Honolulu police is identified

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office today identified the 16-year-old boy fatally shot by police Monday near Kalakaua Avenue and Philip Street as Iremamber Sykap of Aiea.

He died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Medical Examiner’s Office found.

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said Monday night that Sykap was shot by one round.

A total of seven to eight rounds were fired during the incident.

Sykap was the driver of a white Honda Civic, allegedly involved in other crimes, and was pursued by police from East Honolulu to the Pawaa area.

The car was carrying six occupants. An 18-year-old man, Mark Sykap, received serious injuries in the shooting.

Police said the car was involved in an armed robbery 20 minutes before it landed in the canal along Kalakaua Avenue.

Police have not said why officers shot at the suspects’ vehicle. The car was heading in the wrong direction on Kalakaua before it left the roadway.