3 new coronavirus-related deaths and 122 additional COVID-19 infections statewide

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported three new coronavirus-related deaths and 122 infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 470 fatalities and 30,485 cases.

One of the latest deaths was on Oahu and two were on Maui. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 370 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 43 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 559,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 31 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 70 on Oahu, 40 on Maui, 10 on Hawaii island, one on Kauai and one Hawaii resident diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 23,537 on Oahu, 3,067 on Maui, 2,557 in Hawaii County, 199 on Kauai, 111 on Lanai and 34 on Molokai. There are also 980 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,350 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by five today.

By island, Oahu has 797 active cases, Maui has 388, the Big Island has 153, Kauai has 11 and Lanai has one.

Health officials counted 5,867 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 2.08% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.8%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The state’s Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 681,722 vaccines have been administered of the 812,640 received by the state as of today.

About 25% of the general population in Hawaii has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of those who have received at least one vaccine dose so far, 52% are age 59 or younger, while 48% are age 60 or older. These figures do not include doses administered through the federal agency and federal pharmacy program for long-term care facilities and nursing homes.

Of the 888,772 total vaccines administered statewide, 87,640 were distributed through the federal pharmacy program and 119,410 were administered through the federal agency, officials said.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,035 have required hospitalizations, with 12 new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

Eight hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,027 hospitalizations within the state, 1,720 have been on Oahu, 184 on Maui, 109 on the Big Island, eight on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table, up from five now. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight. Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening framework for at least the next four weeks.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 58 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.1%, according to the mayor.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.