Maui firefighters rescue California woman 100 yards offshore in large surf

Fire personnel rescued a 37-year-old California woman who was treading water 100 yards offshore in Kapalua late Wednesday afternoon in large surf.
Maui Fire Department said in a news release that the woman had been knocked off the rocks by a wave and could not make it back to shore.
Firefighters found the woman at about 5:30 p.m. in an area known as “Dragon’s Teeth.”
Rescue swimmers entered the water and brought the woman to shore using a rescue surfboard.
The woman suffered from exhaustion, and sustained minor scrapes and abrasions.
