Maui firefighters rescue California woman 100 yards offshore in large surf

Fire personnel rescued a 37-year-old California woman who was treading water 100 yards offshore in Kapalua late Wednesday afternoon in large surf.

Maui Fire Department said in a news release that the woman had been knocked off the rocks by a wave and could not make it back to shore.

Firefighters found the woman at about 5:30 p.m. in an area known as “Dragon’s Teeth.”

Rescue swimmers entered the water and brought the woman to shore using a rescue surfboard.

The woman suffered from exhaustion, and sustained minor scrapes and abrasions.