Hawaii sees 87 new coronavirus cases as the statewide tally rises to 30,571

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 87 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 30,571 cases.

State health officials reported no new coronavirus-related deaths as the statewide death toll remains at 470.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 370 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 43 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 560,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 31 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 67 on Oahu, 11 on Maui, four on Hawaii island, and five Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials. As a result of updated information, state health officials removed one Oahu case from the counts.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Wednesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 23,603 on Oahu, 3,078 on Maui, 2,561 in Hawaii County, 199 on Kauai, 111 on Lanai and 34 on Molokai. There are also 985 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,312 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by 38 today.

By island, Oahu has 802 active cases, Maui has 355, the Big Island has 143, Kauai has 11 and Lanai has one.

Health officials counted 5,888 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.48% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.7%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The state’s Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 697,874 vaccines have been administered of the 812,640 received by the state as of today.

Of those who have received at least one vaccine dose so far, 52% are age 59 or younger, while 48% are age 60 or older. These figures do not include doses administered through the federal agency and federal pharmacy program for long-term care facilities and nursing homes.

Of the 906,777 total vaccines administered statewide, 87,640 were distributed through the federal pharmacy program and 121,263 were administered through the federal agency, officials said.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,039 have required hospitalizations, with four new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

Eight hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,031 hospitalizations within the state, 1,722 have been on Oahu, 185 on Maui, 109 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 47 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Thursday morning, with eight in intensive care units and five on ventilators.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table, up from five now. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight. Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening framework for at least the next four weeks.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 56 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.1%, according to the mayor.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.