Transition to 10-digit dialing begins April 24 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Transition to 10-digit dialing begins April 24

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Callers in Hawaii will be encouraged beginning April 24 to dial the area code 808 plus the telephone number when making local calls, six months before this will be required for local calls to complete. Read more

