Hawaii schools report 47 new cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus cases among public school staff and students have been on the rise in recent weeks as more campuses have returned to in-person instruction.

In its weekly report the Department of Education announced 47 new cases spread among schools in three counties for the week ending Friday.

The total includes cases involving 11 students who had not been on campus recently or for the entire school year.

The other infections included one student each in the Campbell-Kapolei, Pearl City-Waipahu and Aiea-Moanalua-Radford complexes; two students each in the Castle- Kahuku and Farrington-Kaiser-­Kalani complexes; three students in the Kaimuki-­McKinley-Roosevelt complex; and five students each in the Nanakuli-­Waianae and Kailua-Kalaheo complexes.

On Maui the cases included five students and an employee in the Baldwin-Kekau­like-Maui complex and two students in the Hana­-Lahainaluna-Lanai-Molokai complex.

On Hawaii island, infections were reported among three students in the Kau-Keaau-Pahoa complex, three students and an employee in the Hilo-­Waiakea complex and a serv­ice provider in the Honokaa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Kona­waena complex.

All told, the DOE reported 679 COVID-19 infections since June 26.