comscore Sailor’s suicide after Kahala Hotel barricade is the third tied to Hawaii’s submarine force in past 16 months | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Sailor’s suicide after Kahala Hotel barricade is the third tied to Hawaii’s submarine force in past 16 months

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Honolulu Police Specialized Services Division responded Saturday to a barricade situation with an armed man at the Kahala Hotel.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Honolulu Police Specialized Services Division responded Saturday to a barricade situation with an armed man at the Kahala Hotel.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Guests who had just arrived Saturday at the Kahala Hotel headed to the country club instead as the Honolulu Police Specialized Services Division responded to a barricade situation.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Guests who had just arrived Saturday at the Kahala Hotel headed to the country club instead as the Honolulu Police Specialized Services Division responded to a barricade situation.

The death of a sailor of a self-inflicted gunshot after a barricade situation at the The Kahala Hotel & Resort was the third tied to Hawaii’s submarine force in the past 16 months. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: March 26 to April 8, 2021

Scroll Up