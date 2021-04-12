Sailor’s suicide after Kahala Hotel barricade is the third tied to Hawaii’s submarine force in past 16 months
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:27 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Honolulu Police Specialized Services Division
responded Saturday to a barricade situation with an armed man at the Kahala Hotel.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Guests who had just arrived Saturday at the Kahala Hotel headed to the country club instead as the Honolulu Police Specialized Services Division responded to a barricade situation.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree