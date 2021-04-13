Amy Miller Marvin, former Bishop Museum executive, to take helm of Hawaii Foodbank

The Hawaii Foodbank has named Amy Miller Marvin as its new president and CEO, effective May 1, following a nationwide search.

Marvin, who most recently served as senior vice president and chief operating officer of Bishop Museum, brings more than two decades of experience in operations, financial management and fund development to the position.

At Bishop, Marvin was responsible for the day-to-day management and finances of the public museum.

During her tenure, she led the museum’s development and implementation of a successful, three-year strategic business plan, increased stakeholder engagement, and stabilized its financial operations, which moved from annual operating losses to net surpluses.

“I am extremely proud of what I achieved at Bishop Museum and look forward to bringing my experience and skill set to Hawaii Foodbank to help end hunger in Hawaii,” said Marvin in a news release. “Consistent access to quality, nutritious food is a fundamental human right. I am deeply committed to being a part of the solution and helping make a meaningful, positive impact in the lives of people in Hawaii.”

Prior to joining Bishop Museum in 2016, Marvin served as the vice president for institutional advancement at the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia, and before that, she was the vice president of institutional advancement at Bishop Museum, where she spearheaded the museum’s Hawaiian Hall restoration campaign.

She has also worked as the development and volunteer program coordinator at The Dolphin Institute & Kewalo Basin Marine Mammal Lab.

Marvin graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University with a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and public policy. She holds a master’s degree in psychology from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, and is a 2018-2019 Omidyar Fellow.

She replaces former president and CEO Ron Mizutani, who in February took the position of president and CEO of PBS Hawaii.

“While the toll of COVID-19 on our community has been devastating, the work of Hawaii Foodbank and its network of donors and partner organizations during this critical time has been nothing short of inspirational, said Marvin. “Hawaii Foodbank is playing a significant role in creating positive change toward a healthier and more resilient Hawaii, and I am truly honored and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this incredibly important organization.”

Since the start of the pandemic, hunger in Hawaii has increased by nearly 60%, according to Hawaii Foodbank, and the nonprofit has responded by distributing more than 27 million pounds of food.