Pelosi invites Biden to address Congress on April 28

WASHINGTON >> President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on April 28.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi extended the invite to Biden today, “to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.”
The address is all but certain to look different from a traditional joint session due to the coronavirus pandemic. Details on the Capitol’s preparation for the event were not immediately available.
