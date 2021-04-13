comscore Pelosi invites Biden to address Congress on April 28 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Pelosi invites Biden to address Congress on April 28

  • Today

    President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony to honor slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans as he lies in honor at the Capitol in Washington today.

WASHINGTON >> President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on April 28.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi extended the invite to Biden today, “to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.”

The address is all but certain to look different from a traditional joint session due to the coronavirus pandemic. Details on the Capitol’s preparation for the event were not immediately available.

