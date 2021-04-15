Hawaii hits million-mark milestone in administration of COVID-19 vaccines

Hawaii has reached a milestone in its administration of COVID-19 vaccines in the state — more than 1 million doses administered as of today.

A total of 1,007,966 vaccines have been administered so far, according to preliminary numbers posted to the Hawaii Department of Health’s COVID-19 data page, reflecting reports of doses reported up to today, up 16,000 from Wednesday.

“Congratulations Hawaii,” said DOH Director Dr. Elizabeth Char in a statement. “Together we’ve reached the million shot milestone. Let’s keep the momentum going.”

The number includes vaccines administered through the DOH as well as federal programs.

The milestone comes four months after the very first vaccine shot was administered Dec. 14 at Queen’s Medical Center, according to DOH spokesman Brooks Baehr.

Statewide, 33% of residents have initiated the vaccination process or received at least one dose, not including federal data.

By county, Kauai is leading the way, with at least 42% of its residents having received at least one dose, followed by Maui and Hawaii County, with 35%, and Honolulu County at 31%.

The milestone comes as the U.S. puts a pause on the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines pending review by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration of data involving six blood clot cases, including one death.

Dr. Char said in an earlier interview that the “J&J factor” would pose a little bit of a setback for Hawaii, but that it would not affect the state greatly.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose, while Pfizer and Moderna are administered with two doses.

The DOH on Monday opened up vaccine eligibility to residents ages 50 and up on Oahu. This coming Monday, vaccine eligibility opens to residents 16 and up to comply with the presidential mandate.

On Kauai, Maui, and Hawaii counties, eligibility is already open to residents 16 and up.

Many local pharmacies, including CVS’s Longs Drugs, Safeway, and Walgreens are now offering appointments for COVID-19 vaccines.

To sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations, visit 808ne.ws/hawaiivaccines.