Everything you need to know to sign up for a coronavirus vaccine in Hawaii

Hawaii started administering COVID-19 vaccinations in mid-December to Hawaii’s vulnerable population and has moved on to the third phase of vaccinations with the final phase expected sometime in May. So far, about 21% of the state’s total population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as many anxiously await their turn.

“As we head into 2021 there’s hope that our economy will recover if we can continue to contain COVID-19 preserving the health of both residents and visitors alike,” Gov. David Ige said earlier this year. “The COVID-19 vaccine distribution marks the beginning of our path to recovery. It will help us return to in-person learning, our jobs, and get people back to work and the restoration of community activities.”

If you’re interested in getting vaccinated but are confused about the registration process, keep reading on to find out what you need to know including the current timeline, where to sign up, how to prepare for your appointment and what to expect.

VACCINATION TIMELINE

Hawaii Department of Health’s timeline provides an estimate of when the vaccine will be available to different priority groups based on availability. The third phase of vaccinations, Phase 1C, which began recently, focuses on those with specific high-risk medical conditions and residents 65 and older as well as certain essential workers. State health officials said they are prioritizing hotel, restaurant and bar workers for vaccines.

Phase 1A (currently ongoing)

• Health care workers

• Long-term care facility residents

Phase 1B (currently ongoing)

• Adults 75 years or older

• Frontline essential workers including:

» First responders

» Corrections officers

» Emergency services dispatchers

» Critical transportation infrastructure workers (i.e., harbor and dock workers, public transportation)

» Critical utilities (i.e., energy, water)

» Teachers and childcare and educational support staff (i.e., childcare, early education, K‐12, post‐secondary)

» Those essential for federal, state, and local government operations

» U.S. Postal Service employees

Phase 1C (currently in progress)

• Adults between the ages of 65 and 74 years old

• Individuals between the ages of 16 and 64 with high-risk medical conditions

• Essential workers including:

» Hotel and hospitality industry

» Food service industry

» Banking and finance

» Transportation and logistics

» Wastewater

» Construction

» Communications

» Energy

» Media

» Legal

» Public safety

» Public health care workers

» Information technology

Phase 2 (May)

• All individuals ages 16 and up not previously recommended for vaccination

HOW TO SIGN UP

There are three different vaccines offered: the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which both require two separate doses taken a few weeks apart. You’ll need to register for an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

• Adventist Health Castle

» Vaccine: Pfizer

» Where: Adventist Health Castle at 640 Ulukahiki St. in Kailua.

» Register online: castlehealthgrouphawaii.com

» Call to register: (808) 263-5002.

• Bay Clinic (Hawaii island)

» Where: Various locations serving east Hawaii island.

» Call to register: (808) 333-3600.

• CVS/Longs Drugs (Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island)

» Where: Select locations in Aiea, Ewa Beach, Hilo, Honolulu, Kahului, Kailua-Kona, Kaneohe, Kapaa, Pearl City and Waianae.

» Register online: cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine

» Call to register: 800-746-7287.

• Hamakua-Kohala Health (Hawaii island)

» Where: Various locations.

» Register online: hamakua-health.org

» Call to register: (808) 775-7204.

• Hawaii District Health Office vaccination sites

» For adults ages 65 and older, call (808) 300-1120 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through Saturday for registration assistance.

• Hawaii Health Systems Corporation (Hawaii island)

» Where: The Arc of Hilo, 1099 Waianuenue Ave. in Hilo.

» Register online: hilomedicalcenter.org/covid-19-vaccine-sign-up-information

• Hawaii Health Systems Corporation (Kauai)

» Vaccine: Johnson & Johnson

» Where: Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital and Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital.

» Register online: kauai.hhsc.org

» Call to register: 808-240-5456 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Hawaii Pacific Health (Oahu and Kauai)

» Vaccine: Pfizer

» Where: Pier 2 Cruise Terminal at 521 Ala Moana Boulevard on Oahu and Wilcox Medical Center at 3-3420 Kuhio Highway on Kauai.

» Register online: hawaiipacifichealth.org/hph-covid-19-updates/vaccine-update and hawaiipacifichealth.org/surveyor/i2yon3cyqtvuyc6re5oq

• Hilo Medical Center helpline (Hawaii island)

» Call to register: (808) 932-3000 and press 8 (online registration assistance available weekdays during business hours).

• Kaiser Permanente

» Vaccines: Pfizer and Moderna (anticipates offering Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the near future)

» Where: Various locations.

» Register online: healthy.kaiserpermanente.org/hawaii/health-wellness/coronavirus-information/covid-vaccine

» Call to register: (808) 432-2000 for assistance from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Kona Community Hospital (Hawaii island)

» Call to register: (808) 322-4451 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Maui Health (Maui)

» Vaccine: Pfizer

» Where: Maui Memorial Medical Clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Maui Health Kihei Vaccine Clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.

» Website to register: mauihealth.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine

» Call to register: (808) 242-2273.

• Queen’s Health Systems

» Vaccine: Pfizer and Moderna

» Where: Vaccination clinic at Neal Blaisdell Concert Hall. Moderna vaccine offered Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Pfizer vaccine offered Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

» Register online: covid.queens.org/vaccine

» Call to register: (808) 691-2222 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Queen’s Medical Center at West Oahu

(Appointments open March 18. The clinic opens on March 24.)

» Where: Clinical Services Center Building, Suite 150 from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily except Mondays.

» Register online: covid.queens.org/vaccine

» Call to register: 808-691-2222.

• Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital (Hawaii island)

» Vaccine: Pfizer

» Where: 67-1125 Hawaii Belt Road in Waimea.

» Register online: covid.queens.org/north-hawaii-vaccination

» Call to register: (808) 881-4668.

» Email to register: QNHCHVaccine@queens.org with your name, phone number, date of birth, and employer’s name if you are registering as an essential worker.

• Safeway

» Where: Various locations

» Register online: safeway.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html

• Veterans Affairs

» Where: Various locations

» More information: va.gov/health-care/schedule-view-va-appointments

Information above is subject to change. Check the websites above for more details.

HOW TO PREPARE FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT

• Avoid wearing long-sleeved clothing since the nurse will need to inject the vaccine into your upper arm.

• Wear a mask for your appointment.

• Bring a photo ID such as a driver’s license or state ID.

• Bring a medical insurance card.

• Proof of employment in 1C priority group (badge with photo, pay stub or letter from employer certifying employment).

• Bring a copy of your appointment confirmation (either a printed copy or on your mobile phone).

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / FEB. 26

A Band-Aid, COVID vaccinated sticker, an alcohol prep pad and a needle used to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at Pier 2 on Friday, Feb. 26.

WHAT TO EXPECT

• The coronavirus vaccination may cause possible side effects such as pain, redness, swelling at the site, fatigue, headache, chills and fever. Get some tips from the CDC for dealing with possible side effects.

• The Pfizer vaccine is administered in two doses, with the final dose taken three weeks later.

• The Moderna vaccine is administered in two doses separated by 28 days.

• There is only one shot needed for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

• Medical personnel will monitor you for any side effects 15 minutes after you receive the vaccine.

• You will be asked to schedule a follow-up appointment for your second dose if you signed up for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Keep your vaccination card to return for your second dose.

• According to the CDC, it takes time for your body to build protection after getting vaccinated. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and two weeks following the second shot of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

PRE-VACCINATION CHECKLIST

Click here to download a checklist to determine whether you should get the COVID-19 vaccination.

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page as it will be updated with any changes to the state’s timeline and vaccine availability.