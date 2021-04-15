Woman, 65, arrested on Kauai after allegedly found with 80 grams of methamphetamine

Kauai police arrested a 65-year-old Waimea woman on April 8 after they found methamphetamine and a large sum of cash in her possession.
Police vice officers seized 80 grams of methamphetamine and $4,223 in cash after executing a search warrant on the woman and her vehicle.
Police arrested her on suspicion of first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug.
She was booked and released on $20,000 bail.
