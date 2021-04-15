Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> Hu Honua Bioenergy LLC’s appeal to the Hawaii Supreme Court to allow the company’s wood-burning plant to begin operating on the Hamakua Coast will be heard on April 22 in oral arguments. A story on B4 in Wednesday’s paper said the oral arguments would be today. The case will be held remotely starting at 2 p.m. and livestreamed for public viewing via the Judiciary’s YouTube channel at YouTube.com/hawaiicourts.
