Corrections

>> Hu Honua Bioenergy LLC’s appeal to the Hawaii Supreme Court to allow the company’s wood-­burning plant to begin operating on the Hamakua Coast will be heard on April 22 in oral arguments. A story on B4 in Wednesday’s paper said the oral arguments would be today. The case will be held remotely starting at 2 p.m. and livestreamed for public viewing via the Judiciary’s YouTube channel at YouTube.com/hawaiicourts.