Honolulu Fire Department responds to fire in Campbell Industrial Park

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call of a fire this morning in Campbell Industrial Park.
The first call came in at 10:56 a.m. of smoke visible at 91-0174 Olai St., which is associated with a company called Izzy Tows It. However, a person answering a number for that business declined to comment.
An area business identified the company at that location as Izzy’s Towing. Another business said the fire was located at a junkyard and towing company.
This story will be updated.
