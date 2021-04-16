comscore Honolulu Fire Department responds to fire in Campbell Industrial Park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Honolulu Fire Department responds to fire in Campbell Industrial Park

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 2:07 pm
  • JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM A fire broke out this morning in Campbell Industrial Park.

    JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A fire broke out this morning in Campbell Industrial Park.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call of a fire this morning in Campbell Industrial Park.

The first call came in at 10:56 a.m. of smoke visible at 91-0174 Olai St., which is associated with a company called Izzy Tows It. However, a person answering a number for that business declined to comment.

An area business identified the company at that location as Izzy’s Towing. Another business said the fire was located at a junkyard and towing company.

This story will be updated.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Kalaupapa National Historic Park on Molokai welcomes first monk seal pup of the season
Looking Back

Scroll Up