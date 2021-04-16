Honolulu Fire Department responds to fire in Campbell Industrial Park

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call of a fire this morning in Campbell Industrial Park.

The first call came in at 10:56 a.m. of smoke visible at 91-0174 Olai St., which is associated with a company called Izzy Tows It. However, a person answering a number for that business declined to comment.

An area business identified the company at that location as Izzy’s Towing. Another business said the fire was located at a junkyard and towing company.

This story will be updated.