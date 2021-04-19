Family of drowned 5-year-old boy settles case against Mid-Pacific Institute for $7.2 million

The family of a 5-year-old boy who drowned on a Mid-Pacific Institute field trip has reached a settlement with the school for $7.2 million.

A jury trial was set for later this year on the lawsuit filed in Circuit Court by Lucius Chiu and Kana Inubushi, the parents of Alaric Chiu, against Mid-Pacific and its employees.

The parents said they are publicizing the settlement in hopes of ensuring safety for other children.

Alaric was participating in a spring break program with the school in on March 28, 2019, when a Mid-Pacific employee, Maria Davis, took him and two other children out on the ocean on a kayak — an unscheduled activity that had not been disclosed to parents.

According to the lawsuit, the two-person kayak was about 150 yards offshore when it was hit by a wave, and everyone was thrown from the kayak. Alaric drowned and Davis, who had been paddling the kayak, also died. The other two children were rescued.

No one aboard had a life vest. The law requires children under age 13 to wear a life vest or other flotation device on any watercraft.

“Part of the significance of this settlement is that it is the largest publicly disclosed settlement in Hawaii history for the death of a child, and so it tells the public just how important it was to bring this case,” Lucius Chiu said.

The suit alleged reckless and grossly negligent conduct on the part of school staff.

“In bringing suit, the Chius hoped it would have a far-reaching effect in raising standards in the institutions and businesses we trust to keep our keiki safe, not just at Mid-Pacific, but throughout the state, and we believe this has indeed happened,” said Robert Miyashita of Bickerton Law Group, a lead attorney on the case.