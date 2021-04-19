Leeward Community College clinic now offers COVID-19 vaccine to all adults

The Leeward Community College COVID-19 vaccination clinic has opened up appointments to Oahu residents ages 18 and up, city officials announced today.

The clinic is being conducted under a partnership between the City and County of Honolulu and the Hawaii Department of Health.

The Leeward CC vaccination site is currently open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and will run through May 13. Appointments are released as vaccines are secured.

An online appointment, however, must be scheduled in advance. Walk-ins are now allowed.

Currently, the site will only administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Patients who receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Leeward CC clinic will be able to schedule their second dose at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

The Queen’s Health Systems, meanwhile, is taking appointments for residents ages 16 and up today, as well as already vaccinating those in that age group at its Blaisdell and West Oahu clinics.

As of this morning, appointments are still available at the Blaisdell and West Oahu clinics, a Queen’s spokesman said, and appointments will continue to open up as more vaccines are received.

The Blaisdell, which offers Pfizer or Moderna, is closed on Tuesdays. The West Oahu clinic, closed on Mondays, only offers the Pfizer vaccine.

Hawaii Pacific Health is also vaccinating Oahu residents ages 16 and up today at its Pier 2 Vaccination Center, and is taking appointments at HawaiiPacificHealth.org/COVID19Vaccine. Minors ages 16 or 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The state Health Department said the Pfizer vaccine is the only one authorized for those under 18. Those under 18 should be sure to select a vaccination site that offers the Pfizer vaccine.

To sign up or find more information on the LCC vaccination clinic, visit oneoahu.org/vaccine.