Fire strikes four businesses at Lahaina commercial building

Four units of a large commercial buiding in Lahaina were damaged by a fire Monday evening.

The Maui Fire Department, in a news release today, said the fire broke out at about 5:43 p.m. at 1000 Limahana Place.

Seven units responded to the blaze in the upstairs unit of the 19,800-square-foot building.

Crews were able to knock down the fire before it could spread to the rest of the building.

MFD said the fire was contained to about 25 percent of the building, and crews left at about 9:45 p.m. Monday.

The cause is undetermined. Investigators determined there was an estimated $237,000 in damage to the structure. No damage estimate was available to the affected businesses.