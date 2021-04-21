Honolulu police won’t release footage from fatal shooting of teen

The Honolulu Police Department will not release body camera footage worn by the officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy because juveniles were involved, a spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday.

The department also won’t release 911 recordings from the incident earlier this month, spokeswoman Sarah Yoro said.

She didn’t immediately respond to questions seeking additional information.

Iremamber Sykap, 16, was driving a stolen car that was linked to a crime spree, police said.

Chief Susan Ballard said previously the department was still reviewing footage from more than 50 officers. Since juveniles were involved, there would be limitations on what could be released, she said. Ballard said the other occupants of the car ranged in age from 14 to 22.

After the shooting, Ballard said officers pursued the car in which Sykap sped west on a highway and freeway, at one point driving into oncoming traffic. Sykap rammed two police cars before crashing into a fence and landing in a canal, she said.

Before the car ended up in the canal, officers fired at it. Some of the occupants later ran from the canal with officers running after them, Ballard said.