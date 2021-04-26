comscore A complete list of all the winners at the 2021 Oscars | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A complete list of all the winners at the 2021 Oscars

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  ASSOCIATED PRESS Emerald Fennell arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Emerald Fennell arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.

  ASSOCIATED PRESS Mia Neal, from left, Jamika Wilson and Sergio Lopez-Rivera, winners of the award for best makeup and hairstyling for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Mia Neal, from left, Jamika Wilson and Sergio Lopez-Rivera, winners of the award for best makeup and hairstyling for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES >> Final winners at the 93rd Academy Awards:

Best picture: ” Nomadland “

Best actress: Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Best actor: Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Original screenplay: ” Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell

Adapted screenplay: Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, ” The Father “

International film: ” Another Round,” Denmark

Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best supporting actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari.”

Best director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Sound: ” Sound of Metal “

Makeup and hairstyling: ” Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom “

Costume design: Ann Roth, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Live action short film: “Two Distant Strangers”

Animated short film: “If Anything Happens I Love You”

Animated feature: ” Soul “

Documentary short subject: “Colette”

Documentary feature: “My Octopus Teacher”

Visual effects: “Tenet”

Production design: ” Mank “

Cinematography: “Mank”

Film editing: “Sound of Metal”

Original score: “Soul,″ Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Original song: “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas)

———

For complete coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

