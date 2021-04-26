Hawaii to resume offering Johnson & Johnson vaccines Thursday at Windward Community College

The Hawaii Department of Health said it will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this Thursday at a vaccination clinic at Windward Community College.

The announcement comes after U.S. health officials on Friday lifted an 11-day pause on the use of J&J’s single-dose shot, with scientific advisers deciding that its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot.

“The pause and thorough safety review demonstrates the commitment we all share in ensuring vaccine safety,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char in a news release. “We are excited Johnson & Johnson will again play an important role in the fight against COVID-19.”

Federal health officials ultimately decided that J&J’s one-and-done vaccine is critical in the fight against the pandemic, the Associated Press reported, and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide whether to use that shot or an alternative.

At the time the J&J vaccine was paused, the DOH reported having received 47,612 doses and having administered about 17,800 doses of the vaccine, with the remainder in storage.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be offered at WCC from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 4, 6, and 11.

Anyone on Oahu age 18 or up can register for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this link. Other opportunities to receive the J&J vaccine around the state will be announced in coming days at hawaiicovid19.com.