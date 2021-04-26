Hawaii’s population climbs 7% in 10 years according to U.S. Census

Hawaii’s population grew 7% over the past decade, according to data from the 2020 census released today by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The state had 1,455,271 residents, up 94,970 from the 2010 census.

The Census Bureau only released statewide data, and not more detailed county-level data. The agency is expected to publish more detailed figures later this year.

Previously released numbers from the agency’s American Community Survey showed the City and County of Honolulu lost population in recent years.

In 2019, the Census Bureau said Honolulu had 984,821 people. That was down more than 1% from 2015 when the population stood at 998,714.

Economists have blamed the decline on Oahu’s high cost of living and the existence of better job opportunities in mainland states.

Hawaii didn’t gain or lose any congressional seats as a result of the census. Hawaii currently has two representatives in the U.S. House.

Nationally, the 2020 Census put the U.S. population at 331,449,281.

Hawaii had the 40th largest population last year, ahead of states like Alaska, Rhode Island, Wyoming and Vermont. That’s the same ranking Hawaii had in 2010.