Kailua Beach Park boat ramp repairs set to begin

Repairs to the boat ramp at Kailua Beach Park were scheduled to begin today and will take about two weeks to finish, depending on weather and ocean conditions.

The project, which aims to fill holes and repair other flaws, will require the boat ramp to be closed, along with a portion of the parking lot on the Lanikai side of the beach park.

Officials said they want to address the hazardous conditions at the ramp while preventing further deterioration.

The ramp was closed in early February when the condition of the ramp was starting to pose a hazard.

The estimated cost of the project is $74,000, with the final cost being determined by the extent of the repairs to be conducted by contractor Sea Engineering, Inc.