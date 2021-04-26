comscore Lawmakers plan to use half of federal relief funds to bail out Hawaii businesses | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lawmakers plan to use half of federal relief funds to bail out Hawaii businesses

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“It’s a disservice to Hawaii. The Legislature is playing games with the money and playing games to benefit the wealthiest among us.”</strong> <strong>Eric Gill</strong> <em>Financial secretary-treasurer, Unite Here Local 5, which represents 12,000 hospitality, health care and food service workers in Hawaii</em>

After weeks of saying the newest round of federal relief funds can’t be used to cover tax breaks of any kind, including relief for low-income workers and the unemployed, state lawmakers are now poised to use nearly half of the $1.6 billion allocated to the state under the American Rescue Plan Act to provide tax relief to Hawaii businesses. Read more

