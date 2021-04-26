Vital Statistics: April 9 to 15, 2021

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health‘s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, April 9-15
>> Sean Kekoanamalu Andow- Watts and Savannah Rae Sharrett
>> Roxanne Alisa Balbas Aquino and Billy Joe Singh
>> Brianne Michelle Atwood and Jeffrey Yasushi Kuwabara
>> Geoffrey David Kuokoa Badua and Hiilani Shizuko Morita
>> Bailey Ann Butterfield and Michael Griffin Hunter
>> Marlon Dayle Castillo and Ciara Lourdes Sachiko Pohaikealoha Lonso
>> Kane Guinto Comiso and Asami Michigu
>> Brandy Lokelani Domingo and Tiffany Ann Kahealani Naehu Dalida
>> Jenny Bakkejord Fagervik and Adisa Raphael Ahrens-Woodson
>> Stephanie Flores Cortes and Mitchell Dejesus Susana
>> Matthew Scott French and Jesus Sesma Sanz
>> Sean Michael Gallagher and Sheri Tatsuko Shimomura
>> Cierra Ashley Gauvin and Jordan-Jay Lopaka Anderson
>> Benjamin Adam Pomaika‘i Gochenouer and Ashlei Ke Alohalani Limbaga
>> Priscilla Rae Guzman and Carlos Andres Bernal
>> Amanda Nichole Honeycutt and Adam Lee Smith
>> Bradley Kekoanui Kauwe and Jose Roberto Bonetti Sabater
>> David Kenika Kuwada and Angela Rose Bacon
>> James Michael Le Pre and Luz Nancy Ceron
>> Karen Lin and Xin Zhang
>> Arielle Kathleen Liptak and Spencer Jack Milkey
>> David Darren Malone and Jamie Leigh Meredith
>> Kathleen Marie Monaghan and Robert Stephen Garren
>> Sallyjane Choy Lun Naone Kawewehi and Jerit Elisha Cordeiro
>> Marisleidy Olazabal Pupo and Justin Thomas Kolarik
>> Alissa Kerrie Perry and Michael Raymond Page II
>> Julia Katherine Piotrowski and Zachary Gowans Morrison
>> Augustine Iosia Moliga Pule and Alexus Kahealani Amy Yoshiko Lindsey Holu Kapihe
>> Jecel Anela Homaikawaialohalani Rasmussen-Stewart and Mason Mikaele Kalima Chong Aho
>> Yamilet Ruiz Montanez and Preston Carrington St. John
>> Veronica Ann Russell and David Andrew Rose
>> Theresa Ulrike Stegmaier and Christian Xaver Wilhelm Demharter
>> Doc Ellis Kootaka Takata and Andrea Malia Eberle
>> Anh Thuy Vo and Norman Horbino Mirabueno
>> Antwan Marquis Walters and Jessica Lynn Wood
>> Laura Michelle Wetherell and Nicholas Anthony Laniauskas
>> Phillip James White and Ryann Kahealani Maiava
Filed on Oahu, April 16-22
>> Whitney Marie Carlson and Jeremy Michael Wanders
>> Eric Scott Cash and Ashley Gwen Owens
>> Julio Cesar Cervantes and Roxanne Marie Hedgepeth Abraham
>> Christopher Hall Cooper and Nina Schuessler
>> Reynaldo Aningat Dalinoc and Ana Judia Torio Lucero
>> Carlo Vergara de Guzman and Hoay-Shuen Shannie Len
>> Darlene Leonore De La Cruz and Miguel Mendez Navarrete
>> Charles William DeClue and Sheri Georgia Copeland
>> Sarah Ann Duncan and Noah Jordan Palmer
>> Shameria Shacole Effinger and Brandon Christopher Waples
>> Chari Rene Fetters and Trenton Kainoa Nahooikaika Ramirez
>> Krysta Rae Franey and Colby Alexander Ingram
>> Alisa Lehuanani Fu‘a and Uiki Benjamin Richard Iosefa
>> J Rosendo Garcia and Evelyn Amy Cantu
>> Miguel Domnic Gonzalez and Victoria Michelle Wilson
>> Anthony Titcomb Green and Lauren Leveque Kendall
>> Janice Renee Hatley and Brent Bernard Swarbrick
>> Jerry Irvin Henderson and Terika Raquel Ardie
>> Anthony Ramon Hernandez and Shannon Jean Strine
>> Chakyra Linda Ivy Jenkins and Anthony Devonte Fletcher
>> Jenifer Anne Jenkins and Shayna Alexis Lahela Lonoaea Alexander
>> Tori Laine Karm and Chad Alan Mantz
>> Mohammed Nazeef Khan and Sarah Ann Pearson
>> Olivia Elizabeth Laird and Niko Angel Mar
>> Sally Denae Lewis and Robert Tyler Henson
>> Taylor Aleene Lynn and Celina Hope Figueroa
>> Burnise Marie Machado and Raymond Eustacio Hernandez
>> Shanelle Raemma McMillan and Christian Donovan Valentine
>> Leland Michael McMillen and Regina Norelle Thales
>> Ana Paula Minaya and Mollie Ann Lelonek
>> Halle Marie Nowak and Chadwin Eli Orden Delos Reyes
>> Chardonnay Marie Osborne and Antonio David Benavidez
>> Cody Alexander Osborne and Alyssa Marie Pratz
>> Brandi Lea Pajarito and Jason Joseph Saenz
>> Courtney Caye Phillips and Scott Allen Farrell
>> Bryan Jay Ragudo Ranchez and Melissa Anne Agoto Biador
>> Charleen Ragudo Rapanan and Bradley Scott Lawson
>> Nino Alejandro Rivera and Rebekah Sue Boardman
>> Jose Omar Rodriguez Valdivia and Zulma Duarte
>> Hayley Rose Rogers and Tai Donovan Foster
>> William James Rondeau and Sopheavy Bredenberg
>> Jolie Ann Ka‘awaloa Sam and Adam Joseph Mana‘oakami Baslee Banas
>> Marcos Abram Saucedo and Arlett Guadalupe Valdez
>> Wayne Cortez Sessions and Celina Keahi Naone
>> Joe Santos Silva and Alexis Camille Lujan
>> Bryce Corey Smithson and Ryan Earl Alanzalon
>> Nicholas Kazuo Soma and Kelli Alyssa Kaori Inouye
>> Timothy Roy Sullivan and Denise Young
>> Denise Marie Taylor and Hugo Rivera Martinez
>> Hamilton Marcelino Vargas Guerra and Ashley Elizabeth Clark
>> Fernando Veliz Antonio and Jorge Luis Estupinan Quijano
>> Michael von Buelow and Annette Elizabeth Zahursky
>> Cordray Elizabeth Vorderbruegge and Dakota James Wrinkle
>> Brandon Lemar Wells-Davis and Darlene Yvonne Cagonot Crisostomo
>> Justin Thomas Weppler and Alexis Christine Izsak
>> Tanicia Anne West and Tyson Alan Camarao
>> Tasha Desirea Williams and Michael Antonia Jones
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, April 9-15
>> Roman Kailaa Likeke Kealohao‘iolani Makaio Akina-Kahala
>> Melanie Ku‘uipo Arichiro-Balmilero
>> Kailo Cash Kainalumehanaokala Shiro Bantolina
>> Greyson Keahio‘amanaokeakua Chandler
>> Thomas Rex Chappell
>> Luna Brooklyn Ka‘upumaikalewa Coleman
>> Reya Kimberly Cumbie
>> Odin Kaimana Delacruz
>> Spencer Nicole Estrada
>> Kekulanamu Knowledge Farm
>> Kristianna-Lee Ke‘elikolani Gomes
>> Sariah Storm Mana‘o‘i‘o Itsuki Higa
>> Nash Thornton Hoopes
>> Anuenuekauleiikamakaiwa Leimomi Kalohi
>> Poseidon Ho‘omaika‘i Lorenzo Kaniaupio
>> Laurene Mae Laureano
>> Callie Kawaikikilani Leong
>> Dylan Harukichi Leong
>> Sage Kawika Maxilom
>> Chayceton Keali‘ioka‘ehukai Medeiros
>> Riley Sachiko Murakami
>> Zoey Mieko Murakami
>> Sarai Yuuki Odo
>> Zealand Siavi‘i Tanuvasa Peters
>> Hunter Kai R Rambaud
>> Keona Matthew Sayers
>> Tatum Kohaku Kaleohano Tenn
Filed on Oahu, April 16-22
>> Liam Manuel Kaimana Acevedo
>> Avianna Grace Aguilar
>> Xavier Shawn Ho‘omanawainui Almond
>> Daniel Yves Beda
>> Zachary David Blessley
>> Isaiah Vitaliy Bublik
>> Josiah Kalani Calarruda
>> Oaklee Olivia Healani Cortez
>> Eli Jason Fry
>> Aiyla Grey Llaneza Galutira
>> Yessenia Rose Gamez
>> Adam Matora‘i Qian Goo
>> Mikala Naupakalani Hyde
>> Rhapszde Unique Fialuma Meleisea Aaradhna-Mae Jackson-Leota
>> Royce Kanata Kaneshiro
>> Carson Ichiro Kido
>> Arthur Mahi‘ai Koike
>> Zylina-Kalea Dimitrova Redor Kolev
>> Theodore Scott Kahelelani Kuahine III
>> Julius James Laszlo
>> Eireh Kekonahaoakehaikuea Lau
>> Anakela Minyo Lyman
>> Elia Mirai Mayer
>> Kolton Keali‘i Ernest Miller
>> Jesse Ray Price
>> Levi Zhen Luna Ramirez
>> Kazen Kaikane Shigemoto-Matsunaga
>> Walle Stevyn Gordon Smith
>> Miguel Mick Suda
>> Lazarus Legend Vinano
>> Harper Piilani Wayne
