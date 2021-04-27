Health Department reports 1st COVID-19 death of child with underlying conditions

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported the state’s first pediatric COVID-19 death — a child under the age of 11 years old.

The child was a boy with underlying health conditions, according to DOH, which did not reveal his age due to privacy. The age range DOH gave was between infanthood to age 10.

His parents —both fully vaccinated — were visiting Hawaii from another state.

“While we mourn all victims of COVID-19, today’s announcement of the death of a child from this virus is especially heartbreaking,” said Gov. David Ige in a statement. “Dawn and I express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of this child. The state and counties will continue to make responsible decisions on COVID restrictions based on science, with the goal of protecting the health and safety of the people of Hawaii.”

Health officials said the boy experienced COVID-19 symptoms shortly after arriving in the islands, and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The boy’s death is counted by the Department of Health in its COVID death toll, which today reached 479.