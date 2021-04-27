Television and radio – April 27, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Red Sox at Mets
|1:10 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Angels at Rangers
|2:05 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Padres at Diamondbacks
|3:40 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Regional coverage
|4 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Reds at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASEBALL: College
|Liberty at Virginia
|9 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|NA
|Davidson at Wake Forest
|noon
|ACC
|NA/251
|NA
|Georgia Tech at Georgia
|1 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Bucks at Hornets
|1 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Mavericks at Warriors
|3:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|GOLF: PGA
|Professional Championship
|10 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL
|Islanders at Capitals
|1 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|HORSE RACING: Kentucky Derby
|Post Position Draw
|5 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|SOFTBALL: College
|Oklahoma at Baylor (DH)
|11 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|SOCCER
|UEFA Champs League: Chelsea at Real Madrid
|9 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|CONCACAF Champs League: Union at Atlanta
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|CONCACAF Champs League: Cruz at Toronto
|4 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|SOFTBALL: High School
|OIA: Kapolei at Mililani
|6:30 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|TENNIS: ATP
|Estoril, Munich
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Estoril, Munich
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|WEDNESDAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Marlins at Brewers
|7:40 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Reds at Dodgers
|10:10 a.m.
|SNLA
|NA/208*
|95
|Reds at Dodgers***
|10:30 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Cubs at Braves
|1:20 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Padres at Diamondbacks
|3:40 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Regional coverage
|4 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|BASEBALL: High School
|OIA: Campbell vs. Mililani
|3:30 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Lakers at Wizards
|1:30 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Lakers at Wizards
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Clippers at Suns
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Clippers at Suns
|4 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|GOLF
|PGA: Professional Championship
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|LPGA: World Championship
|4:30 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL
|Blues at Wild
|1 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Avalanche at Golden Knights
|3:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Ducks at Kings
|4 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|SOCCER
|Spanish: Real Valladolid at Athletic Bilbao
|7 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|UEFA Champs League: Manchester City at PSG
|9 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Copa Libertadores: Atletico Junior at River Plate
|2 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|CONCACAF Chmp. Lge.: Monterrey at Crew
|2:30 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Copa Libertadores: The Strongest at Barcelona
|4 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|CONCACAF Chmp. Lge.: America at Timbers
|4:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|TENNIS: ATP, WTA
|Estoril, Munich (continued)
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Estoril, Munich; Madrid
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Radio
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NBA: Mavericks at Warriors
|3:30 p.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Reds at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|990-AM
|WEDNESDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Reds at Dodgers
|10:10 a.m.
|990-AM
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.