Towers at Kuhio Park in Kalihi to offer walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday

A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at the Towers at Kuhio Park in Kalihi on Thursday to provide greater convenience and access to residents there as well as the surrounding community.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Kuhio Park Terrace Resource Center at 1485 Linapuni St.

Kaiser Permanente will be administering the vaccinations on a walk-up basis, with no appointments necessary. Teens ages 16 and 17, however, must be accompanied by an adult and will be offered the Pfizer vaccine only.

Once vaccinated, recipients will be monitored for 15 to 30 minutes for reactions, in accordance with health care protocols. When cleared, several organizations will give away food and other take-home items to newly vaccinated community members.

Honolulu City Councilwoman Radiant Cordero is providing tents and resources for the clinic, as well as giving out free HOLO cards, face masks, fans and information on housing and business assistance, and more.

Aloha Harvest and Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawaii will distribute food. Other organizations that will be on hand include Parents and Children Together, the Hawaii Public Housing Authority, Better Tomorrows, the Honolulu Fire Department and Kokua Kalihi Valley.

“We know that many people in this particular Kalihi community have experienced extreme hardship during the more than year-old pandemic,” said Cordero, who represents Kalihi, in a news release. “All of the organizations that will be offering food and other goods and services are happy to be bringing help directly to the people.”

Anyone wishing to be vaccinated should bring a photo ID and a health insurance card, if available.