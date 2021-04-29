comscore Colleen Hanabusa, ex-chairwoman of the rail board, gets $924,000 HART contract | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Colleen Hanabusa, ex-chairwoman of the rail board, gets $924,000 HART contract

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2016 Colleen Hanabusa was chairwoman of HART in 2016. Above, Hanabusa, left, and Sen. Mazie Hirono toured new trains at the rail operation center next to Leeward Community College.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2018 Colleen Hanabusa

Colleen Hanabusa, a former Hawaii congresswoman and former chairwoman of the board that oversees the city’s troubled rail project, was the only bidder on a contract worth $924,000 with the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, which Hanabusa won. Read more

