NFL Draft’s winners, losers, and more

Everybody’s happy.

That’s usually the case for all teams that drafted in the first round of today’s NFL Draft.

There were quarterbacks picked early, drama with the third overall pick and another questionable selection by the Raiders.

Here’s a recap of today’s first round:

DA BEARS

Chicago has been searching for a quarterback since, when, Jim McMahon?

More currently, the Bears have been on the lookout for one since they realized that Mitchell Trubisky wasn’t the face of the franchise.

During the offseason they acquired recycled veteran Andy Dalton, whom they labeled as QB1.

Now, there’s hope and talent.

The Bears traded with the Giants and moved from 20 to 11 and selected strong-armed and athletic Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Fields was rated as the second-best QB most of the season behind Trevor Lawrence. During the draft process, he was nitpicked, a story circulated that he had epilepsy. Still, he was regarded as a top-10 talent.

Good news Bears!

THRILL IN JACKSONVILLE

How can you whiff when you have the No. 1 pick and a transcendent QB such as Trevor Lawrence?

But then you add his Clemson teammate in RB Travis Etienne later in the first round and you have instant excitement. This offense, with D.J. Chark and Laviska Shenault and incumbent running back James Robinson, suddenly looks potent.

NATURAL-BORN STEELER

The best running back in the draft fell to the team that needed an RB the most.

Najee Harris could be the next great Steelers RB, with a legacy that includes Le’Veon Bell, Jerome Bettis, Franco Harris. This Harris cannot only run with power, speed and elusiveness, but he also can catch out of the backfield and down the field, like Bell. He could prolong Big Ben’s career.

MAC JONES

One of the smartest QBs in this draft and a guy Tua Tagovailoa compared to Tom Brady lasted all the way to No. 15 to Brady’s old team, the New England Patriots.

Head coach Bill Belichick and OC Josh McDaniels will put Jones in position to succeed and Jones is known for making good decisions that result in success.

49ERS LIKED LANCE A LOT

Since the trade was consummated on March 26, the 49ers were aligned with Mac Jones, the heady Alabama QB.

But when it was time to pick, the 49ers and coach Kyle Shanahan picked raw and uber-talented North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance. Shanahan said it was Lance the whole way.

And after watching from the sideline as Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray ran circles around the 49ers defense, watching Patrick Mahomes’ mobility helped the Chiefs beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

OOPS, THEY DID IT AGAIN

The Raiders again pulled off a first-round shocker.

In 2019, in TV analyst-turned-general manager Mike Mayock’s first draft, the Raiders took Clelin Ferrell at No. 4 overall when many had him ranked in the low teens or 20s.

Last year, they selected CB Damon Arnette 17th overall, which was another questionable choice at that spot.

Today, the Raiders “reached” and picked Alabama OL Alex Leatherwood, whom many projected as a second-rounder. NFL Network analyst and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah said he had Leatherwood as his “62nd-ranked player.”

REUNIONS

Jaylen Waddle will join former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa in Miami.

DeVonta Smith will hook up with former Tide teammate Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia.

Ja’Marr Chase will reconnect with former LSU teammate Joe Burrow in Cincinnati.

BEST AVAILABLE

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, ILB, Notre Dame — He’ll be an All-Pro. He can hit like a guy 30 pounds heavier than his 220-pound frame and can cover like a defensive back.

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU — The best safety in the draft.