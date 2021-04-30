Makapu‘u Lighthouse trail will close 3 mornings in a row next week

State officials say the popular Makapu‘u Lighthouse trail and parking area at Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline in East Oahu will be closed three mornings in a row for maintenance, starting this Tuesday.

The closure will be from 7 to 11 a.m. each day this Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

In addition to barricades, signs will be placed at the park entrance alerting park users not to enter.

Officials said the closure is necessary for the safety of park users, and to protect people from flying debris during maintenance work.

Shoreline access will remain open for walk-in visitors accessing the shoreline from Wawamalu and Sandy Beach.