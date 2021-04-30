comscore Man in his 60s bodysurfing at Makapuu Beach Park found unresponsive | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man in his 60s bodysurfing at Makapuu Beach Park found unresponsive

Honolulu Ocean Safety personnel rescued this afternoon an unresponsive man in his 60s who was bodysurfing at Makapuu Beach Park.

At around 2:30 p.m. Ocean Safety removed the man from the ocean and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services administered advanced life support to the man and transported him in critical condition to an emergency room.

