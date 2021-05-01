No injuries to pilot, sole occupant, aboard Cessna that flipped over at Lanai Airport

A single-engine Cessna 172P flipped over during a landing just before 11:30 a.m. today at Lanai Airport, but no one was injured in the incident, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating, FAA spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt said in an email.

Hawaii Department of Transportation spokesman Jai Cunningham said that during the landing, the Cessna plane apparently skidded off the runway and flipped over.

The sole occupant of the Cessna was a female pilot, who was uninjured.

According to the FAA’s online database, the plane, whose tail number is N3929, is owned by Lani Lea Sky Tours LLC of Honolulu.

Officials inspected the runway this afternoon and took a number of photos, which were sent to the National Transportation Board, Cunnigham said. With the NTSB’s consent, the plane is being moved this afternoon, he said.

Lanai Airport had no disruption of service, Cunningham said.