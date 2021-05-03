Police search for 2 suspects in Chinatown armed robbery

Honolulu police are investigating an early morning robbery that occurred in Chinatown Sunday.
Police said a man assaulted a 24-year-old man near River Street at about 3 a.m. and took the victim’s personal property.
Another male suspect brandished a firearm to scare the victim after the other suspect took his property, police said.
Both suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.
There are no arrests at this time.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.