Police search for 2 suspects in Chinatown armed robbery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police search for 2 suspects in Chinatown armed robbery

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Honolulu police are investigating an early morning robbery that occurred in Chinatown Sunday.

Police said a man assaulted a 24-year-old man near River Street at about 3 a.m. and took the victim’s personal property.

Another male suspect brandished a firearm to scare the victim after the other suspect took his property, police said.

Both suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

There are no arrests at this time.

