66-year-old man in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Farrington Highway in Maili

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today

A 66-year-old man was in critical condition tonight after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the Farrington Highway in Maili.

The accident happened at about 8:30 p.m. near Pelanaki Street, according to Emergency Medical Services. The man was taken to an area hospital.

