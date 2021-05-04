66-year-old man in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Farrington Highway in Maili

A 66-year-old man was in critical condition tonight after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the Farrington Highway in Maili.
The accident happened at about 8:30 p.m. near Pelanaki Street, according to Emergency Medical Services. The man was taken to an area hospital.
