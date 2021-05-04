Hawaii reports 80 new coronavirus cases as the statewide tally rises to 32,732

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 80 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 32,732 cases.

No new coronavirus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide death toll remains at 484.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 374 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 52 on Maui, two on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 577,000 and the nationwide infection tally is over 32 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 60 on Oahu, 11 on Maui, one on Kauai, two on Hawaii island and six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Sunday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 25,088 on Oahu, 3,443 on Maui, 2,709 in Hawaii County, 277 on Kauai, 111 on Lanai and 37 on Molokai. There are also 1,067 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,204 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by 34 today.

By island, Oahu has 883 active cases, Maui has 178, Kauai has 77, the Big Island has 64, Molokai has two and Lanai has none.

Health officials counted 4,633 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.73% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.7%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 1,260,073 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,153 have required hospitalizations, with seven new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

Nine hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,144 hospitalizations within the state, 1,800 have been on Oahu, 210 on Maui, 119 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening framework until at least Wednesday.

Blangiardi said Monday in a tweet that his office would no longer be posting the seven-day average and seven-day positivity rate for Oahu. They will instead be posting a weekly update on the coronavirus situation for the island, he said.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.