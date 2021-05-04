Surfer likely bit by shark at North Beach in Kaneohe, lifeguards say

An individual sustained lacerations to his leg from what lifeguards believed to be a shark bite while surfing at North Beach in Kaneohe on Monday.

Capt. Eric Abrams, spokesman of the Marine Corps Base Hawaii, said the surfer sustained injuries in waters off the beach located at the Mokapu Peninsula at about 3:40 p.m.

The individual managed to reach the shore on his own and received aid from an on-duty lifeguard until Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived.

He sustained deep lacerations to his shin and back of his calf.

Abrams said lifeguards at the scene did not see the shark, however, they’re confident a shark bit the surfer. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Further information on the surfer was not immediately available.

Lifeguards shut down North Beach and Pyramid Rock Beach for the remainder of the day Monday. Both beaches at the peninsula remained closed today as a precautionary measure.

Lifeguards are expected to conduct an assessment of the beaches Wednesday morning.