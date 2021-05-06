California paddleboarder found dead in water off Maui

A 56-year-old California man using a paddleboard died in the water near Kihei today, the Maui Fire Department reported.

At around 1 p.m. near Kalepolepo Park, MFD responded to reports of the missing man and an unattended paddleboard spotted just offshore in the area.

Personnel began searching via land, sea and air. MFD’s Air 1 located the man face down in the water about 100 yards from shore near the Kauhale Makai. He was brought to land and was pronounced dead.

MFD reported that ocean and weather conditions as “calm.”