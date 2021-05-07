Hawaii sees 115 new coronavirus cases as the statewide tally rises to 33,036

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 115 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 33,036 cases.

No new coronavirus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide death toll remains at 486.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 376 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 52 on Maui, two on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 580,000 and the nationwide infection tally is over 32.6 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 82 on Oahu, 14 on Maui, eight on Kauai, four on Hawaii island, one on Lanai, and six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials. As a result of updated information, state health officials removed one Oahu case from the counts.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 25,306 on Oahu, 3,475 on Maui, 2,725 in Hawaii County, 295 on Kauai, 112 on Lanai and 37 on Molokai. There are also 1,086 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,236 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by 18 today.

By island, Oahu has 909 active cases, Maui has 175, Kauai has 90, the Big Island has 61, Lanai has one, and Molokai has none.

The Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 1,274,050 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,177 have required hospitalizations, with four new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

Nine hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,168 hospitalizations within the state, 1,816 have been on Oahu, 216 on Maui, 121 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 55 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Thursday, with nine in intensive care units and six on ventilators.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening framework until at least June 3, according to the mayor’s office.