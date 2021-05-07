Hawaii Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines on walk-up basis

Walmart and Sam’s Club are now offering COVID-19 vaccines on a walk-up basis at 11 pharmacies across Hawaii as part of a national effort to expand access and convenience.

“People in Hawaii have shown great enthusiasm for getting the COVID-19 vaccine, and walk-in service is the next step in providing it when and where it’s convenient for them,” said Gov. David Ige in a news release. “Together, we can make our community safer for everyone.”

Walmart Pharmacies are open seven days a week, while Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sundays. The Walmart in Mililani, however, does not have a pharmacy and is unable to participate.

The pharmacies are administering Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines obtained through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Individuals are not required to be a member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.

Appointments are still available, as well, and can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness, in the news release. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

The company has also launched a nationwide Get Out The Vaccine campaign to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

It is offering its employees appointments in stores, two hours of paid time to get a vaccination regardless of where they get their shots, and three days of paid leave for any vaccine side effects.