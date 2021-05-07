Heavy rains and thunderstorms predicted today for Hawaii, but clear skies ahead on Mother’s Day

Heavy rains and thunderstorms remain a possibility through tonight, forecasters said, but should clear up in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The National Weather Service has kept a flash flood watch in place for all isles from Niihau to Hawaii island through late tonight, saying that a combination of deep, tropical moisture and upper-level disturbance will continue to bring the threat of heavy rains and thunderstorms statewide.

A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding, which is life-threatening.

Today’s forecast includes mostly cloudy skies, with frequent showers expected for Oahu, and highs from 79 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit. Skies tonight will remain mostly cloudy, as well, with lows from 66 to 71.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms, and trades will continue at 15 to 20 mph, with a shift back to a more easterly direction this afternoon.

Surf is expected to remain below advisory levels on all sides — with surf of 0 to 2 feet for west facing shores, 2 to 4 feet for north and south-facing shores, and 3 to 5 feet for east-facing shores — today and Saturday.

Forecasters said conditions should return to a more typical tradewind pattern over the weekend, as the upper disturbance lifts northward and away from the state.

The National Hurricane Center, meanwhile, is keeping an eye on an “area of disturbed weather” several hundred miles southwest of Mexico.

The development of this system is possible over the next few days, officials said, possibly into a short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm over the weekend or early next week. It is currently moving west-northwest at about 10 mph.

The East Pacific hurricane season does not officially start until May 15, while the Central Pacific season begins June 1.