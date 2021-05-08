Kaiser Hawaii offers scholarships for students pursuing health careers

Kaiser Permanente is seeking applicants for $5,000 scholarships it will award to graduating high school seniors who intend to pursue careers in health care.

The Health Equity Scholars Program aims to develop “young leaders” in the field. Preference will be given to students with financial need or from communities that are underrepresented. Applications are due May 15.

Students must show an interest in working in health care either as a clinician — such as a nurse, doctor or pharmacist — or in the nonclinical side of the medical field, from accounting to business administration or marketing.

“At this time when many Hawaii families are struggling financially, we hope to lessen at least one burden so that students don’t have to give up on their dreams of going to college,” said Greg Christian, president of Kaiser Permanente Hawaii Health Plan and Hospitals. “Our Health Equity Scholarship Program is part of our mission to care for the communities we serve by encouraging equal access to education and health care.”

More information and applications are available online at bit.ly/3uxxFEh.